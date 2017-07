ThinkStock (Photo: moodboard, This content is subject to copyright.)

MILLER CO., MO. - A man drowned after jumping off a bridge in Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Kevin Rowland jumped from the bridge and surfaced briefly before going under the water Sunday night.

This is the fifth drowning for Mid-Missouri this month.

