Man fatally shot after cutting officer responding to disturbance call in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A 30-year-old man was fatally shot during an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue around 8 a.m. for a domestic dispute.

Once on scene, a victim was found with cuts and when officers went to take the suspect into custody, he cut an officer using a knife. The officer and his partner fired shots at the suspect. The injured officer was transported to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be released.

Police say they were called to the residence Monday night for a fire and have been called several times in the past year for domestic disputes.

A young child was in the home during the incident and found uninjured.

