ST. LOUIS, MO. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. It happened around 4:50 a.m. Monday at a home on the 4900 Block of Thrush Avenue.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Tony Portis. Police believe he was shot while on the porch. Police do not have any suspects in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

