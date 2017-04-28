Man fatally struck by train in Alton, Ill.

Close-up of railroad track (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ALTON, ILL. - A man died Thursday night after being hit by a train in Alton, Illinois.

According to the Madison County Coroner's Office, 37-year-old Jeremiah Greene was hit by the train around 10:00 p.m.

The incident happened at Alton Steel Incorporated, but the man was not an employee of the plant.

Routine toxicology tests for alcohol and drugs will be performed.

An investigation is ongoing.

