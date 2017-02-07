Man finds human skull in Robertsville State Park

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ROBERTSVILLE, MO. - A human skull was found in Robertsville State Park around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man called police after finding the skull while looking for deer antler sheds, a popular activity this time of year. The skull was found about 70 yards away from Shiloh Cemetery.

A grid search is ongoing to look for other remains or evidence, police say.

A joint investigation is underway with the Department of Natural Resources, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Shiloh Cemetery is still in use today and dates back to 1889.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

(© 2017 KSDK)