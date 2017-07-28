Man fleeing traffic stop plows into another car, kills passenger

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - One man is dead after police said a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on New Halls Ferry Rd. at Netherton Ave. just north of I-270.

According to St. Louis County Police, Florissant Police tried to pull over a 19-year-old man driving a vehicle they believed was suspicious.

The man refused to pull over, police said, and instead sped away going south on New Halls Ferry Rd. Multiple witnesses reported seeing his black car going at high rates of speed.

Police said the man continued until he struck two occupants inside a red car who were attempting to turn left onto New Halls Ferry Rd. The force of the impact sent both vehicles off the road and into a wooded area.

A male passenger, who hasn't been identified yet, was killed on scene. The 21-year-old driver of the red car was rushed to a local hospital, where he was last listed in critical/unstable condition.

Fred Nichols works at a car wash nearby and said he was first on scene. He said he ran over and tried to help the victims, but it didn't look good.

"I checked on the passenger in the red car. He had a weak pulse and blood pouring everywhere," Nichols said.

Then as first responders arrived, witnesses said they got out their guns and surrounded the black vehicle.

"They got here about two minutes after the crash. They told him to put his hands up. He said he couldn't and then he fell over," said Kim Prophete.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody. It's unclear what, if any, charges he'll face at this point. Police also have not said why they attempted to pull him over in the first place.

According to police and multiple witnesses on scene, Florissant police did not chase him after he fled. The identities of the other victims haven't been released, pending family notification.

"It's just so sad. I'm thankful it wasn't me. If left the house a little earlier, maybe, who would've known," said witness Veronica Harris.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

