Man found dead outside St. Louis County hospital

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was found dead outside a hospital in north St. Louis County.



Police said in a news release the man was found unresponsive Sunday night on pavement outside Christian Hospital in an unincorporated area of the county. He was pronounced dead a short time later.



Investigators say no obvious signs for trauma were found on the body but the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.



The man's name hasn't been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.