Man found shot to death in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, MO. - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Riverview Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 100 Block of Habecking Drive around 6:40 p.m. where they found Paschel Tourville, 40, Of St. Louis, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified a 32-year-old suspect who is currently in custody, but has not been charged at this time.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

