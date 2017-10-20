Man found shot to death in torched home

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound after a fire was extinguished inside an abandoned home.

Police said they arrived at the home on the 10800 block of Spring Garden at around 7 p.m.for a report of smoke. Firefighters also arrived on the scene and extinguished a fire inside. While looking for more fires, firefighters discovered the body.

Police said the man had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStopper at (866) 371-8477.

