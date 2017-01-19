Man found shot to death in U City home

File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

Police said they are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a University City home Thursday afternoon.

University City Police said they responded to a home on the 1300 block of Sheridan Drive for a welfare check. When officers entered the unlocked home, they found the 34-year-old resident suffering from multiple gunshots. He was declared dead on the scene.

University City investigators are investigating leads, but are asking anyone with information to call them at (314) 725-2211 ext. 8010.

