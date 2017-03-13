Man hit, killed by car in north St. Louis

Police lights by night (Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - A man was struck and killed by a car in north St. Louis Monday night.

Police said the man, in his 40s, was struck near the intersection of Cote Brilliante Avenue and Union Boulevard in north St. Louis at around 7:25 Monday night.

He died from his injuries a short time later.

The driver stayed on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

