Man hospitalized after standoff with Belleville police

KSDK 2:23 PM. CDT July 04, 2017

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - A man was transported to the hospital after a standoff with police in Belleville, Illinois on the Fourth of July.

Police were called to the 620 block of South 20th Street on a call of a man firing off his shotgun. When police arrived, the man shot at officers and they returned fire.

Neighbors told 5 On Your Side the man was irritated because fireworks were set off in the neighborhood.

His condition is unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

