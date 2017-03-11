KSDK
Close

Man killed after hitting squad car amid slick conditions

Ashley Cole , KSDK 12:49 PM. CST March 11, 2017

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO. - A Town and Country police officer was parked on the side of the highway investigating minor crashes along Westbound I-64 at Route 141 when a vehicle starting spinning out and hit the back of the squad car.

The man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

He has not been identified. According to police, the man was driving too fast for road conditions.

No other details have been released. This story will be updated as we get more information. 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories