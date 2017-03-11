Man killed after hitting squad car amid slick conditions

Photo: Town and Country Police Department

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO. - A Town and Country police officer was parked on the side of the highway investigating minor crashes along Westbound I-64 at Route 141 when a vehicle starting spinning out and hit the back of the squad car.

The man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

He has not been identified. According to police, the man was driving too fast for road conditions.

No other details have been released. This story will be updated as we get more information.

© 2017 KSDK-TV