Man killed in Berkeley shooting

Black Handgun and bullets on a wooden background. (Photo: CasPhotography, arda savaşcıoğulları)

BERKELEY, MO. - St. Louis County Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Berkeley, Missouri.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, Berkeley police responded to the 6300 block of Fay Drive at around 7:30 Monday night where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Berkeley police requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Crimes Against Persons Bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

© 2017 KSDK-TV