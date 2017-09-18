Man killed in crash near Lambert

File photo (Photo: KSDK)

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a two-car crash near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

A press release from the St. Louis County police department said a pick-up truck collided with a passenger vehicle near the intersection of Banshee Road and James S. McDonnell Boulevard at around 11:10 Monday morning.

A man and a woman inside the passenger car were transported to the hospital, where the man later died. He was identified as 34-year-old Andrew Coxwell from Bridgeton, Missouri. The woman remains in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Unit.

