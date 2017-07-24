Man killed in house fire in Lenzberg, Illinois

LENZBERG, ILL. - Firefighters from several agencies including New Athens and Freeburg responded to the fire in the 2500 block of State Route 13 in Lenzberg, Illinois.

Freeburg fire officials confirm one man was found dead in the garage. Three other people were rescued from the home.

According to a press release, the house was occupied by 47-year-old Robin Piffner, a 46-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and 69-year-old Ronald Schranz.

All were able to escape the house, but the 46-year-old man re-entered the garage to try to put the fire out. While in the garage, there was a large burst of flames from an unknown source, which trapped the man. He was later found dead in the garage.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

