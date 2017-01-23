KSDK
Close
Breaking News WATCH: Harriet and M15 care for eaglet E9
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Man killed in Monday evening hit-and-run

Sam Clancy, KSDK 6:39 PM. CST January 23, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Police said they are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on North Kingshighway Boulevard Monday evening.

Police received a call to the intersection of N. Kingshighway and Vernon Avenue for the crash at 5:46. When they arrived, they found the man struck by a car. He was declared dead on the scene.

Accident reconstruction crews were requested to the scene to investigate.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories