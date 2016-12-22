Man killed in Spanish Lake house fire

Fatal house fire in Spanish Lake (Photo: KSDK)

SPANISH LAKE, MO. - The holidays are off to a somber start for one St. Louis County family after learning a relative died in a house fire overnight.

Beverly Foster is one of several neighbors who woke up to an active scene on Criterion Avenue in Spanish Lake. When firefighters arrived at around 3:30 a.m., flames were coming through the roof.

"The house was blazing," Foster said.

Neighbors soon learned the man living there did not survive, and once the sun rose, they got a better look at the damage. The house was destroyed.

"It's just horrible,” Foster said. “I'm like, ‘he could not have lived.’"

The fire was so hot and strong, it damaged part of another neighbor's house. Firefighters say the fire may have started in the kitchen. They say the man was 64-year-old Herman Williams. Foster knew him well.

"He was a very, very good friend,” she said. “He would watch our house. Do the mail when we went on vacation."

Word of his death spread to family members. Foster took it upon herself to invite them into her home. It was the neighborly thing to do.

"In this distressful situation, they're holding up well, but it's going to be hard," she said. "This is December 22nd. Three days before Christmas."

At Christmas time, they say his generosity was even greater.

"The one lady said he always brought their kids fruit, nuts, every Christmas, so that would have been what his routine would have been doing right about now,” Foster said.

Instead, his loved ones will spend Christmas holding on to their memories of him. A bomb and arson unit was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, which is common protocol.

Firefighters say there is no indication of anything suspicious at this time.