Man killed in Thursday morning shooting

Police took a female suspect into custody after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday morning.
Police responded to the 4500 block of Margaretta Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police took a female suspect into custody, but no charges have been assigned.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
