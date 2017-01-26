KSDK
Man killed in Thursday morning shooting

Sam Clancy, KSDK 8:45 PM. CST January 26, 2017

Police took a female suspect into custody after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Margaretta Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police took a female suspect into custody, but no charges have been assigned.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

