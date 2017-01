Firefighters on the scene of a fatal fire in East St. Louis. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. - A man in his 60s was killed in a Tuesday afternoon fire in East St. Louis.

The East St. Louis Fire Department said the fire broke out on the 2100 block of Market Avenue at around 3 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

(© 2017 KSDK)