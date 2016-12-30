Man killed, woman injured in stabbing near Zoo

Police on the scene of a fatal stabbing that happened near the St. Louis Zoo Friday night. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Police were still searching for a suspect Friday night, just hours after a stabbing killed a man and injured a woman near the St. Louis Zoo.

Police were called out to the 1000 block of Art Hill Place around 5 p.m. Friday. Police said a female and male victim had been stabbed. She was treated immediately, but the male victim died at the scene.

Homicide detectives and investigators combed through the area for hours and said a suspect was seen leaving the apartments, but no other details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.