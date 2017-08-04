Man reported missing was last seen by family 4 months ago

According to a missing person report from the St. Louis County Police Department, Michael Smith, 49, was last seen by his family on April 9. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

A north St. Louis County man last seen by family members in April was reported missing Thursday.

According to a missing person report from the St. Louis County Police Department, Michael Smith, 49, was last seen by his family on April 9. On Thursday, his family reported him missing and told police he suffers from seizures and other health issues.

The missing person report said he frequents the area where he grew up, the 5900 block of Theodosia Avenue near Wellston. Police said he is about 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

