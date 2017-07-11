Injured man stranded for 3 days off Katy Trail

Katy Trail (Photo: KSDK)

There was a dramatic rescue off the Katy Trail near Defiance, Mo., Tuesday morning. Emergency responders rescued a man who spent three days in the wilderness.



The St. Charles County Ambulance District tells 5 On Your Side someone called 911 for the man around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The caller told 911 dispatchers the man was in bad shape, possibly with a broken leg, and said he had been out in the forest for several days.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District couldn't give out much specific information about the man's identity or the extent of his injuries, but they say the man was found in between a few different access points, and he was likely not on the trail itself because it is so well-traveled he likely would've been found quickly.



Emergency responders are using this incident as a reminder to be prepared before you head out to hike, bike or run in these extreme temperatures.



"It doesn't take hardly any time at all to be overcome by the heat. Even one hour could be potentially very dangerous in terms of heat stroke, let alone for multiple days like it's being reported," said Kyle Gaines, with the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No further details are available on his condition.



© 2017 KSDK-TV