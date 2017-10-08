Man says he accidentally shot, killed 17-year-old friend while playing with guns

Black Handgun and bullets on a wooden background. (Photo: CasPhotography, arda savaşcıoğulları)

UNIVERSITY CITY,MO. - A 17-year-old was shot and later died in what a witness told police was an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon.

In a press release, University City police said they found the 17-year-old lying in a vacant lot and bleeding from the mouth when they responded to a sick call in the 6600 block of Bartmer at around 1:45 Saturday afternoon. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The press release said two other people were on the scene when police arrived, and they were taken to the station for questioning. During the investigation, one of those people brought to the station — an 18-year-old friend of the victim — said he and the victim were playing with guns when his gun fired a shot that struck the victim in the face.

The press release said the case will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

