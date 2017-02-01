Man sentenced after robbing same gas station twice

A gavel. (Photo: Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV)

A Shiloh, Illinois, man will serve more than 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of robbing the same gas station twice in since 2011.

According to a press release from the Southeastern Illinois State's attorney's office, 21-year-old Michael L. Jackon III was sentenced to 148 months in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release and was ordered to pay more than $1,000 for the robberies in December 2011 and March 2014.

The release said Jackson was identified by his voice recorded on the security video, and DNA evidence linked him to the crimes.

The investigation was carried out by the FBI and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura V. Reppert and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Wasserman.

