Man sentenced to 7 years for deadly DUI crash

The man who struck and killed a mother in front of her kids will spend the next seven years behind bars.

Steven Willis pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI resulting in death for a deadly October 2015 crash.

Illinois State Police say Willis hit and killed Samantha Miller on the side of I-55 in Madison County.

State police say Miller pulled over when her car broke down. They say she was with her three kids at the time.

