Black Handgun and bullets on a wooden background. (Photo: CasPhotography, arda savaşcıoğulları)

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Sunday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Riverview Drive and Hall Street where they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.

© 2017 KSDK-TV