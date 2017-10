Gun. (Photo: Custom)

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in broad daylight Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 at West Florissant and Thrush in North St. Louis. Police said a man was shot several times in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital with very critical injuries. No word at this hour on his condition.

Police are investigating.

