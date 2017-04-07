Man shot, killed outside north St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS - A 34-year-old man is dead after he was shot and killed overnight outside of a north St. Louis bar.

Officers responded to the 3500 Block of Kossuth around 12:05 a.m. Friday to find 34-year-old Darnell Duff suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and legs. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Duff was found in the entry way of Marsha’s LTD Bar and Grill.

Investigators found that Duff was in a verbal exchange with unknown people outside the business, he then walked across the street to Peck and a short time later he was shot by several suspects who fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

