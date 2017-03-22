Man stabbed after forcing his way into wrong apartment

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

A man trying to force his way into what he thought was a family member's apartment was stabbed multiple times by a stranger Tuesday night.

Police received a call from an apartment complex on the 100 block of Carol Drive in Troy, Missouri, Tuesday night for a robbery call. A short time later, they got another call to the same building, this time for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, police found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was flown to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

During the investigation, police found the man was stabbed multiple times by the resident of an apartment. The resident said he was in his bedroom when he heard the man trying to force his way into the apartment. By the time he got to the door, the man was gone.

As the resident was heading back to his bedroom, the man tried to force his way in again. The resident grabbed a "survival" knife and said he could hear the man yelling "Mom, let me in." The man began kicking the door, and eventually shattered the door frame. He entered the apartment and rushed toward the resident, the resident said,

The resident said he feared for his safety, so he punched the man and stabbed him multiple times. When the resident asked the man what he was doing, the man apologized and said he was at the wrong apartment. The man then walked to a relative's apartment and called police.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV