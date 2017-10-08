Man wakes up to discover gunshot wound

handgun on the wooden surface, closeup, useful for various security,protection or criminal topics (Photo: SensSnoW, SensSnoW)

ST. LOUIS - A man was being treated at the hospital Sunday after he woke up to realize he was shot.

According to a press release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the man told hospital staff he was shot at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. He said he was drinking at a club before falling asleep. When he woke up, he discovered the gunshot wound to his left thigh.

He was listed in stable condition.

