Jeffrey Williams is accused of shooting two police officers. (Photo: KSDK)

The man who shot two police officers in Ferguson will spend the next 25 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Jeffrey Williams on Friday.

In December, it took a jury two hours to convict him on six felony charges.

Williams fired the the shots that wounded two officers during a 2015 protest after Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson resigned.

