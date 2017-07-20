Maned wolf pup gets new home at Endangered Wolf Center

Lucky the maned wolf pup (Photo: Endangered Wolf Center, Custom)

EUREKA, MO. - The Endangered Wolf Center is the new foster home for a maned wolf pup, the first ever attempt to foster a member of the species.

The Endangered Wolf Center said Lucky, the female pup, was the only survivor of a litter born in Zoo Boise in May. Her mother was unable to care for her, so the zoo looked for other options.

After hand raising her for about a week, Zoo Boise contacted the Endangered Wolf Center. After an unsuccessful foster attempt at the Smithsonian's Conservation Biology Institute in Virginia, Lucky headed to the Endangered Wolf Center.

The Endangered Wolf Center paired Lucky with a domestic dog that had a litter similar in age to Lucky. Jacqui — a Labrador mix — bonded with Lucky and cared for her as one of her own pups. Her milk — which is healthier for maned wolves than formula — helped Lucky, who was underweight when she came to the shelter.

We're told she is doing great and will soon be introduced to an adult maned wolf at the Wolf Center, who will help raise her.

The Endangered Wolf Center said Lucky has the perfect personality to be an ambassador for her species. The organization said she will offer an up-close and personal chance to interact with the species that has never been available.

