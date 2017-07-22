Maplewood swimming pool reopens after 'Crypto' scare

MAPLEWOOD, MO. - The Maplewood Family Aquatic Center was forced to close early on Friday over concerns of possible contamination.

The center evacuated its patrons and shutdown the pool area around 3:30 in the afternoon. A manager said a man called the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center, stating he had been diagnosed with Cryptosporidiosis, or more commonly known as “crypto”, and added he swam in the pool recently.

After the phone call, the Health Department asked the facility to close the swimming pool for testing. The results came back negative for crypto and the swimming pool was open the next day, Saturday.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Crypto can be found in water, food, soil or on surfaces or dirty hands that have been contaminated with feces of humans or animals infected with the parasite. A person can be infected by swallowing water in a swimming pool. During 2001–2010, Crypto was the leading cause of waterborne disease linked to recreational water in the United States

Despite the evacuation and shutdown, people were out at the pool doing their best to stay cool. With heat like this, the pool at the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center can be described as an oasis in the desert.



"When it's over 100, it's not much you can do," said Michael Browning, who swims at the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center all the time.

The only thing you can is try to take a dip in the water and cool down as best as you can.



"[We’re going to] play in the water for a little bit then back inside," said Browning, who took his two young daughters for a swim.



For those that came here on Friday, their attempt to beat the heat was cut short. A man called the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center to let them know he tested positive for crypto and that he swam at the pool earlier in the summer. That prompted them to evacuate its patrons and shutdown the pool on Friday afternoon.



"It sounds really scary, Crypto" said Browning.



It was nothing more than a scare, after the test showed no contamination as a result of crypto.



"I mean what can you do, it's a public pool,” said Mary-Ellen Metzger, who recently bought a membership at the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center. “Since, I've been here this week on and off. They are always testing the water here. It's a really nice clean place to swim."



Yet, Browning, crypto or not, still reminds his daughter to be careful when she is in the pool.



"We try not to drink the pool water,” Browning said. He said to his daughter, “Right, Anna, try not to drink the pool water."



Late June, both Webster Groves and Shrewsbury were forced to close their swimming pools, after a kid tested positive for crypto. Both pools have since reopened.

© 2017 KSDK-TV