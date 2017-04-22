March for Science held in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of people across the country took part in “March for Science” Saturday afternoon, including many in St. Louis.

Participants gathered and marched down Market Street to Luther Ely Smith Square.

The rally was a call for politicians to implement science based policies, as well as a public celebration of science and the enormous public service it provides in our democracy, our economy, and our daily lives.

The March for Science movement also held rallies in more than 600 communities.

March for Science in St. Louis

