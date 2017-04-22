KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

March for Science held in downtown St. Louis

March for Science in St. Louis

Ashley Cole , KSDK 6:42 PM. CDT April 22, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of people across the country took part in “March for Science” Saturday afternoon, including many in St. Louis.

Participants gathered and marched down Market Street to Luther Ely Smith Square.

The rally was a call for politicians to implement science based policies, as well as a public celebration of science and the enormous public service it provides in our democracy, our economy, and our daily lives.

The March for Science movement also held rallies in more than 600 communities.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories