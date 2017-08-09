Maryland Heights woman wins $100K from scratch-off lottery ticket

Tracy Morales won $100,000 from a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket she bought at QuikTrip (Photo: Custom)

BRIDGETON, MO. - A local woman's almost daily trips to QuikTrip have paid off in a big way.

Tracy Morales says she stops at the QuikTrip at 12700 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton nearly every morning to grab a soda and the occasional scratch-off lottery ticket.

July 18 started as a pretty typical day for her.

“I actually just wanted to waste some time while on my break at work,” said Morales, who works for a moving company. “I wanted some bingo tickets, but they didn’t have any. So the guy suggested ‘Jumbo Cash’ to me.”

She soon realized her $5 ticket was a winner.

“I didn’t think that I had won until I scratched off the ‘Lucky Numbers,’” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh, I won $100.’ Then I thought, ‘Wait, there are more zeros.’ I thought I had won $80,000, until I realized I hadn’t scratched off another number.”

Morales says the reality that she's a lottery winner hasn't quite set in.

“I plan on putting a down payment on my first house with the prize. When I walk into my new house, that’s when I think I’ll know it was real.”

