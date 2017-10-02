'Mass Chaos': Missourians witness Las Vegas shooting

Kent Sisco of Piedmont brought his girlfriend to the music festival as a birthday present. They were about to leave when the shooting began. (Photo: Provided photo, Custom)

Missourians caught in the chaos of Sunday's mass shooting are telling the stories of what they witnessed.

For one Piedmont couple, the tragedy capped off what was supposed to be a weekend of celebration.

Kent Sisco of Piedmont brought his girlfriend to the music festival as a birthday present. They were about to leave when the shooting began.

"I heard 'pop, pop, pop.' I said 'What is that?'" Sisco said. I turned around and looked at [my girlfriend] and she said 'Run.' And I could see thousands of people just running like us full force. It sounded like he was right outside the fence."

Sisco said he and his girlfriend ran desperately in the midst of the shooting to their hotel nearby: The Tropicana

"He was just spraying bullets everywhere," Sisco said. "One of the girls that got out with us fell at least twice and her legs were bloodied."

Also at the Tropicana was Gabe Owens. The Washington University student was passing time during a five-hour layover.

"People were running in. All of a sudden, someone is yelling 'Shooter, shooter.' I didn't know if there was someone on the ground. Could it be that guy right there?" said Owens.

Owens and Sisco hid in the hotel with others who were rushing to escape the gunfire

"The Tropicana had the door open telling everyone to get in, get in, get in. Jumped on the elevator, headed up to our room. We got off. No one else on that elevator had a room in the hotel. So they all came to our room and we sat there from 10:30 to 5:30 this morning," said Sisco.

Eventually, Owens caught a cab to the airport that night. He describes the drive to the airport as surreal.

"There were people jumping in the back of pickup trucks. Just trying to get away. Cops were crouching behind their cars," said Owens.

Sisco and his girlfriend were finally able to leave the hotel at 5:30 Monday morning, just in time to catch their flight home.

"I'm going to be honest, if they have the event I'll go next year," Sisco said. "I'm not going to let him do that to us."

