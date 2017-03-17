Maya Angelou's childhood home for sale

Photo courtesy of Google maps

ST. LOUIS, MO. - If you want to own a piece of history now is your chance!

The childhood home of famous poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou is for sale. Maya Angelou was born in St. Louis April 4, 1928.

It’s located in St. Louis’ Gate District on Hickory Street.

The 1,152 square foot house went on the housing market on Thursday. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The online listing describes the house as “nice and super cute.”

There’s an open house on Sunday March 19 from 1-3 p.m.

The home received landmark status in 2015 after its current owner uncovered the history behind it.

