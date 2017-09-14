Mayor Krewson: Judge may issue an order on Stockley 'in the next day or so'

Screengrab of Mayor Lyda Krewson's video posted on Sept. 14. (Photo: Screengrab, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson posted a new video where she said she wanted to "let you know what I know," ahead of the Stockley ruling.

In the video, Krewson said she is "aware that the judge may issue an order in the pending Stockley case in the next day or so," but did not provide specifics. She went on to describe police planning.

Krewson said the police department will establish an area in Poelker Park for people to exercise their right to free speech.

"That said, law enforcement will do their job and follow proper protocols to stop unlawful behavior and de-escalate situations as needed," Krewson said. "Anyone intent on violence or vandalism towards people or property will be arrested."

Watch the full video below or click here.

