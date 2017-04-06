Introducing the McGonigle Chronicles

'The McGonigle Chronicles' is a podcast that takes a deep dive into all of the things we can't get enough of.

The most haunted chapters in St Louis history, unexplained mysteries, conspiracy theories that never go away, and why this city is the only place on earth where the word 'Hoosier' is an insult.

Using a vast network of resources he has built covering the news in the city he loves, Five on Your Side's Pat McGonigle invites you to listen to 'The McGonigle Chronicles', a podcast that aims to answer the question once and for all: Who really invented the toasted ravioli?

The McGonigle Chronicles is currently available for free on iTunes.

How to contact the McGonigle behind the Chronicles:

Do you have a story idea that you think would be perfect for the McGonigle Chronicles? Email Pat at pmcgonigle@ksdk.com.

Also make sure to connect with Pat on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

