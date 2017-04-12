Episode 4: Comedian Dana Gould

Comedian Dana Gould onstage during Variety's 4th Annual Power of Comedy on November 16, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety) (Photo: Michael Kovac, 2013 Getty Images)

Legendary stand-up comedian, and former executive producer for The Simpsons, Dana Gould talks to Pat McGonigle about Vincent Price, Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Judd Apatow, Planet of the Apes, Good Times, Elvis Costello, the St. Louis Blues, his new show 'Stan Against Evil' on IFC, the weirdness of being star-struck, Ferguson, Bobby Orr, Bono, why dating is like going to the eye doctor, and so much more.

