Episode 4: Comedian Dana Gould

Legendary stand-up comedian, and former executive producer for The Simpsons, Dana Gould talks to Pat McGonigle about Vincent Price, Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Judd Apatow, Planet of the Apes, Good Times, Elvis Costello, the St. Louis Blues, his new show 'Stan Against Evil' on IFC, the weirdness of being star-struck, Ferguson, Bobby Orr, Bono, why dating is like going to the eye doctor, and so much more.
What the heck is this? Learn more about the McGonigle Chronicles.
The McGonigle Chronicles is currently available for free on iTunes.
Also make sure to connect with Pat on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
