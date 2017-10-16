'Me too' movement sparks conversations about sexual assault and harassment

Ten years after she was sexually assaulted, Shelly Ohlms of St. Louis said she still carries feelings of guilt and anger.

“I was raped by two boys that I considered friends in high school,” Ohlms said. “It was quite a journey trying to figure out how to unpack — mentally and physically — what had happened to my body.”

Shelly tells her story because it helps her move forward. She also took to Facebook to post “me too”.

“Just two words that saying, ‘I'm with you,’" she said, "and it creates this sense of solidarity that de-stigmatizes victimhood.”

The #metoo movement was started by actress Alyssa Milano. Last week, several actresses spoke out about alleged sexual assault by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Milano asked people to post “me too” if they had experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment. It has gone viral.

“People don't understand the pervasiveness of sexual assault and sexual harassment,” said Gail Donnelly Bader of the Alton YWCA.

She organized a new exhibit called “What Were You Wearing,” and it showcases the clothing of sexual assault victims.

“The myth that you dress up and you invite rape by what you're wearing -- you're not,” Bader said.

The clothing ranges from pajamas to t-shirt and sweatpants to the dress of a six-year-old girl.

“All these are representative of actual rape cases,” Bader said.

Bader said she hopes all of these conversations — whether on social media or during an exhibit — can shed more light on sexual assault and possible solutions.

“The victim-blaming, the victim-shaming is on a number of levels and it's all wrong,” Bader said.



For more information on the What Were You Wearing exhibit, you can visit their Facebook page.

© 2017 KSDK-TV