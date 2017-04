Two Metro buses were painted for Earth Day. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Artists in Forest Park left their mark on the city's Metro bus fleet.

As part of the festival, volunteers painted two custom-designed Earth Day murals on a Metro bus.

Artists say they hope people who see the murals driving around town will be inspired to go green.

The murals will be featured on the buses for a year.

