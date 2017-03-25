Metro East craft brewer opens new facility to accomodate distribution demands

(Photo: KSDK)

Small, independent, and traditional; these are the traits every American craft brewer has. The St. Louis region, has an estimate 50 craft breweries that are, or will be open this year.

Of those 50 breweries, 4204 Main Street Brewing Company out of Belleville was one of the smallest according to its owner Todd Kennedy. When asked of his concerns about the growing field of competitors in the craft beer market, Kennedy was frank; like the number of brewers, his concerns were growing.

So Kennedy and his partners had to make a decision; continue to make small jumps to increase their business, or take a risk and reach for the brass ring. Reaching for that ring cost them $3 million, and resulted in the opening of a brand-new brewing facility a short distance from their current business.

Now 4204 Main Street Brewing is capable of filling distribution needs across all of Missouri and the southern 70% of Illinois. What would have taken them two weeks they can do in two days, and has likely propelled them to around the fourth in the top five craft brewers operating in the St. Louis region.

The key to their continued success is their approach to brewing, opting to make what they like to drink. Head Brewmaster Adam Patterson, a member of the St. Louis Brewers Guild says, their focus is on classic beer styles while peppering in some that are experimental. One of Patterson’s favorite beers to brew is the Ex-Pat, an English-style Pale Ale he couldn’t find around here so he brewed it himself.

Patterson says, even though there are many craft brewers in the area, they work together to build demand for the product. Ultimately, Patterson says, it is a David versus Goliath battle against major corporate brewers like Anheuser-Busch, InBev and Miller, which still dominate most the beer distribution market.

For 4204 Main Street Brewing Company, a regional impact is likely as large as they get for the foreseeable future. They would like to eventually bring their beer to the Chicago market, which would require more equipment; and that is something they have the space for. But for now, they want to make sure that the beer someone drinks at their tap house in Belleville tastes the same as a can of the same beer bought in Kansas City.

© 2017 KSDK-TV