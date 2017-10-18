Metro East K-9 to be laid to rest Wednesday night

Photo: Wood River police (Photo: Photo: Wood River police)

WOOD RIVER, ILL. - A Metro East Police Department is laying their beloved K-9 to rest.

Wood River Police Department says their K-9 of eight years, Degen, was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.

“Our thoughts will be with his previous handlers and his most recent our own Officer Mike Young. K9 Degen was a great asset to our department and will be missed,” The department said on Facebook.

The department will have a police escort for Degen from the Wood River Police Department to the Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Glen Carbon. The escort will leave the department at 6:30 p.m.

Any other police agencies that want to participate should contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114.

© 2017 KSDK-TV