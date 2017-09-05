Metro goes smoke-free on Sept. 5

Generic photo

ST. LOUIS - ST. LOUIS - The air might be a little cleaner around Metro stops. Starting September 5, all Metro transportation will be smoke free.

Smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes, will be banned on Metro buses and the MetroLink in Missouri and Illinois.

“We are creating a healthier environment for the transit riding public,” said Ray Friem, Executive Director of Metro Transit. “We encourage feedback from our Metro riders and they are telling us they want a smoke-free transit experience.”

The new rules also cover bus shelters, MetroLink stations, and Metro Park and Ride lots.

