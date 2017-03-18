Metro West rescuers bring trapped person to safety

(Photo: Metro West Fire Protection District)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Firefighters helped rescue a person stuck atop a 60-foot cliff in the Castlewood State Park early Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Metro West Firefighters were called out to Castlewood State Park to respond to a call for a person that fell about 20-feet from the top of a cliff. The victim was then trapped 60-feet above ground.

Crews from Metro West Fire Protection District and West County EMS & Fire Protection District, as well as assistance from Missouri Park Rangers, worked to help secure the victim from causing further injury.

Rescuers used a 'high angle rescue' to ensure the safety of the victim. The operation used rescuers standing from the top of the cliff with ropes and hauling systems to the victim. Rescuers were then able to raise the victim to safety.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

