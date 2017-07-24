Mid-America Transplant's 5k honors donors, raises awareness

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Mid-America Transplant’s 5k walk/run doubled the crowd from last year’s race.

The event was held Sunday at Forest Park. The purpose was to honor transplant recipients, donors and healthcare professionals as well as raise awareness about organ and tissue donation.

There are 1,300 people in the St. Louis metro area waiting for a life-saving organ transplant and there are 120,000 people waiting nationwide.

5 On Your Side’s Anne Allred, a kidney transplant recipient, was the emcee. KSDK also had a team called #ActforAnne.

