Mid-Missouri district to try 4-day school week

KINGDOM CITY, MO. (AP) - The superintendent of the North Callaway School District says the district will implement a four-day school week for the 2017-18 school year.

Superintendent Bryan Thomsen says the change is in response to a cut in state funds for schools.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Thomsen said the change could save the mid-Missouri district about $100,000, or 1 percent of its $10 million annual budget. The district about 20 miles east of Columbia has about 1,200 students.

The decision comes after district officials sought reaction from parents, with 65.7 percent in support, 13 percent opposed and 21.3 percent undecided.

The district is planning a future election to ask residents for an operating levy increase.

