Middle School Students sending 100 care packages to US Troops

8th graders Colleen McGuire, Claire Harrison and Izzy Margarida fill care packages for US troops serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. (Photo: KSDK)

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. - Five on your Your Side loves to highlight students in our community doing great things for others. On Wednesday morning on Today in St. Louis, the team showcased students at Liberty Middle School in the Edwardsville district.

Three 8th grade students, Izzy Margarida, Claire Harrison and Colleen McGuire, brought an idea to their principal to send care packages to US troops stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"They have such a role in our day-to-day life. They spend months and even years away from their families for our freedom. So we thought we could just take a couple seconds out of our day to help them," said Izzy.

"There are also a lot of students here that have family that are in the military so they definitely became a part of this," added Colleen.

The three students didn't expect the response they received from their classmates to donate items for the care packages. More than 200 students signed up to help. Local businesses and churches also got involved.

The goal is to send about 100 care packages filled with food and hygiene items. The students are also writing notes to the troops.

Way to go Liberty!

